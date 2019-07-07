PARLEYS CANYON — A trooper and two other people were injured Sunday in a crash while the trooper was investigating an earlier crash, officials said.

About 7:30 p.m., the trooper was investigating a crash on westbound I-80 near Lambs Canyon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The trooper's vehicle was parked in the left-hand travel lane, troopers said.

The second crash occurred when a truck hauling a trailer westbound rolled, going over the top of the trooper's vehicle, troopers said. The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle, according to the UHP, and was flown to an area hospital with injuries.

As of late Sunday evening, troopers did not know why the truck rolled.

A person who had been in the original crash that the trooper was investigating was in the trooper's vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person suffered non-life threatening injuries, the UHP said.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Additional information about the extent of injuries caused by the crash was not immediately available.