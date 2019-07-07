WEST VALLEY CITY — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in West Valley City, police said.

The shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. at City Park, 4552 W. 3500 South, according to West Valley police. Witnesses reported hearing a "pop" sound and looking up to see multiple cars leave the area, police said.

When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot once in the chest/shoulder area. Police originally reported his age as 11 but later clarified he is 15.

Three to four shots were fired, but only one of them hit the teen, police stated.

One witness told officers they had seen the victim in the same area as the vehicles that had driven off. As of Sunday night, police said it was unclear if he was the shooter's intended target. He was alone when officers arrived, according to police.

Police originally said the 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition. They later said his injuries were minor.

After the shooting, investigators cleared off an area of City Park to search for evidence.