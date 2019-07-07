TOOELE — A brush fire burning near I-80 in Tooele caused long traffic delays Sunday afternoon.

About 4:45 p.m., dispatchers received several phone calls about the fire that had just started near I-80 just east of Tooele, said Tooele County emergency manager Bucky Whitehouse.

North Tooele Fire Department responded, along with several other law enforcement entities, Whitehouse said.

Because Tooele County was experiencing heavy south winds, "as crews were arriving on scene, due to the erratic winds, the fire started to spread," according to Whitehouse.

"The fire was close enough to I-80, the firefighters had to do initial attacks from the interstate and the conditions got bad enough … they requested that the interstate be shut down," he said.

Crews from Grantsville Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, and Unified fire also showed up to help fight the blaze.

The fire reached about 40 acres by late Sunday evening, Whitehouse said. By about 7:30 p.m., crews were putting out hot spots.

No structures were threatened, Whitehouse said, and no one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators Sunday night were en route to attempt to determine the cause.