Ekpe Udoh is headed back overseas to pursue his professional basketball career.

But this time, the former Utah Jazz center will play in China.

On Sunday, Deseret News sources confirmed that Udoh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Beijing Ducks in Beijing, China as part of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net was the first to break the news, also reporting that Udoh will become the highest-paid import in the CBA although terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Udoh was strongly considering a return to the EuroLeague, with reportedly up to five multimillion-dollar offers from overseas powerhouses in Spain, Italy and Turkey on the table after the season, but ultimately chose China. The Ducks won three league titles in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The 32-year-old, NBA unrestricted free agent averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds the past two seasons with the Jazz but was a former EuroLeague champion and Final Four MVP during his previous stint overseas.