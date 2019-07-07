Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

The Utah Starzz won the WNBA’s fifth double-overtime game, 104-94 over the Detroit Shock.

Natalie Williams had 31 points while Detroit’s Sandy Brondello had 33. Williams and Adrienne Goodson scored all 11 of Utah’s points in the second overtime.

The 198-point total broke the league record of 191, also set by Utah two years earlier.

The Starzz set franchise records for assists (28), rebounds (54) and defensive rebounds (40).