JENSEN, Uintah County — The body of a 47-year-old California man has been recovered after he was in a rafting accident on the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument.

According to a statement from park ranger Sonya Popelka, Dinosaur National Monument employees learned on Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. that a man was injured and unconscious after the boat he was on flipped over in the Green River at Triplet Falls. He had been underwater for 10 minutes.

CPR was administered on the man for 90 minutes, according to the statement. National Park Service staff, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Moffat County Sheriff's Office were about to launch a rescue effort when they learned a medical team with Classic Air Medical, which had arrived at the scene, declared the man dead.

His body was flown by helicopter to the Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal.

A rescue team will travel by raft to the scene of the incident and conduct a investigation led by the National Park Service.

Triplet Falls is located on the Green River and holds a Class III difficulty rating. The river was flowing at 2,350 cubic feet per second at the time of the incident, according to the release.