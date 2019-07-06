Stock image
WEST JORDAN — A 14-year-old girl was killed early Saturday when the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a rollover crash near 7800 South and 4800 West.

West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt said a Subaru full of "mostly young people" was traveling eastbound at about 1:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle began drifting toward the center median and lost control after overcorrecting.

"The car lost control went over the curb, hit a tree, impacted a wall and then flipped over," Holt said.

The girl, who was was partially ejected from behind the driver, died at the scene. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.

Holt said police did not know if drowsy driving or distracted driving contributed to the accident, as the crash is still under investigation.

