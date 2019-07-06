LAYTON — A high school assistant football coach was arrested Wednesday after police say he tried to meet up with someone who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Brandon Dean Preece, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of enticing a minor by internet or text.

Brandon is the sophomore football coach at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, according to police.

A Layton police detective working an undercover chat operation was portraying himself as a 13-year-old girl on a popular chat app. "Mr. Preece engaged in a chat that was sexual in nature and arranged to meet the 13 year-old for sexual activity. He drove to the meeting location and was taken into custody," Layton Police Lt. Alex Davis said in a statement.

"Brandon stated that he knew it was illegal and wrong … but was caught up in the conversation and wanted to meet her," an officer wrote in a police affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

Preece was first employed at the school in October 2017. Kristen Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Canyons School District, said Preece is no longer at the school as of Friday. She noted each employee undergoes a background check during the hiring process at the school.