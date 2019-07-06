WEST JORDAN — A wanted fugitive is dead after officers shot him during an altercation in West Jordan on Friday, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., an officer from the State Bureau of Investigation who was with FBI officers, called West Jordan police to ask for help finding Jose Martinez, 34, of California, West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt said.

Several hours and "a few short foot pursuits" later, officers found Martinez with the help of K-9s in a condo on Prairie Dunes Way, 6800 South and 3800 West.

The home belonged to one of Martinez's family members, Holt said. Martinez barricaded himself in the condo and insinuated he had a weapon, according to the sergeant.

Officers tried to negotiate with him through a door and SWAT agents were called in, Holt said.

Officers eventually got permission and a key to go inside. When they did, an altercation occurred and several shorts were fired, Holt said. He did not say whether Martinez was actually armed.

Martinez was wanted for investigation in an aggravated kidnapping case after a domestic incident, Holt said. A warrant for his arrest had been out for several weeks.

West Valley police will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.