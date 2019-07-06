PAYSON — A man and woman died Saturday morning after an apparent suicide and accidental shooting in Payson Canyon, according to a release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

About 12:30 a.m., officers were called on a report that someone had been shot in the area of Maple Lake and the Maple Bench Campground, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon. When officers arrived, the man and woman were both dead, Cannon said.

The man and woman had been arguing for hours when the male, who was seated in a vehicle, used a handgun to shoot himself in the head, and the round from the gunshot left the vehicle and struck the woman in the neck, according to the release.

The release indicated that the gunshot appeared to be immediately fatal to the man, while the woman was critically injured.

First responders weren't able to save the woman, according to the release. The sheriff's office indicated that her death appeared to be accidental.

The man and woman who died had a 5-year-old daughter together, according to the release.

Additional details about the man and woman who died, including their names and ages, were not immediately available.

This report will be updated.