PAYSON — A man and woman died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Payson Canyon, police said.

About 12:30 a.m., officers were called on a report that someone had been shot in the area of Maple Lake and the Maple Bench Campground, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon. When officers arrived, the man and woman were both dead, Cannon said.

One other person was there at the time but was not involved in the shooting, according to Cannon.

Nobody was taken into custody and there were no suspects as of Saturday morning.

Cannon said the shooting remained under investigation and he could not say whether it was a domestic incident.

Additional details about the man and woman who died, including their names, ages and relationship, were not immediately available.