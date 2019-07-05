1 of 2
View 2 Items
Steve Marcus, FR171387 AP
Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped due to an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Another earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday night, disrupting the Los Angeles area community and putting the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on hold.

Comment on this story

The United States Geological Survey said that Friday night’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the epicenter was about 10 miles northeast Ridgecrest, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, the same area felt an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, which was the strongest to hit Southern California since 1999. Aftershocks could last for months, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Social media was quick to react to the news with opinions on the quakes and accounts of what they experienced.

\

The NBA Summer League decided to postpone its evening after the quake.

\

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres had a different experience.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment