SALT LAKE CITY — Another earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday night, disrupting the Los Angeles area community and putting the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on hold.

The United States Geological Survey said that Friday night’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the epicenter was about 10 miles northeast Ridgecrest, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, the same area felt an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, which was the strongest to hit Southern California since 1999. Aftershocks could last for months, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Social media was quick to react to the news with opinions on the quakes and accounts of what they experienced.

Bruhhhh this earthquake tho!!!!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

Bruhhh my mom is on the phone freaking out screaming “earthquake”😭😭😭 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

Anyone felt that ????? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

Ive never got dressed so fast in my life — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

Bro. I was on the 38th. No lie, I was actually in shock (no pun intended) I’m 100000000% cool on this earthquake stuff. No sir. https://t.co/f06L7tgykD — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) July 6, 2019

Just experienced my first earthquake while being on the 21st floor of a hotel. Talk about scary — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 6, 2019

the thing about experiencing a big earthquake is u feel aftershocks for days even if they are not actually aftershocks u still feel them i am serious — darth™ (@darth) July 6, 2019

Someone just got under a table in the KBBQ restaurant because she was concerned about the earthquake.



Meanwhile, I’m still eating. — The Black Benjamin Button™ (@mitchdotcom) July 6, 2019

Shoutout to everyone who wasn’t sure if it was an earthquake or a panic attack — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) July 6, 2019

The earthquake scale is logarithmic, and so even though 7.1 doesn’t seem much bigger than 6.6, it’s actually over three times more powerful. — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) July 6, 2019

The NBA has now canceled the rest of Friday night's Las Vegas Summer League slate at the Thomas & Mack center due to the earthquake. According to the PA announcer, the games will be made up. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 6, 2019

This is the same sequence. You know we say we 1 in 20 chance that an earthquake will be followed by something bigger? This is that 1 in 20 time — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 6, 2019

The 1-in-20 scenario just happened. https://t.co/neI7BI9fvq — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 6, 2019

You can joke about anything on Twitter as long as it’s happening to you. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) July 6, 2019

The NBA Summer League decided to postpone its evening after the quake.

Late night Summer League games were postponed by the NBA after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California. pic.twitter.com/OsBPEKQTDu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

For precautionary reasons, the remainder of tonight’s @NBASummerLeague action at Thomas & Mack Center has been postponed. — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

Ridgecrest, CA, is about 115 miles from Los Angeles and about 140 miles from Las Vegas which is why you could see the earth move at both the Dodger game and the NBA Summer League game. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres had a different experience.