SALT LAKE CITY — Another earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday night, disrupting the Los Angeles area community and putting the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on hold.Comment on this story
The United States Geological Survey said that Friday night’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and the epicenter was about 10 miles northeast Ridgecrest, according to NBC News.
On Thursday, the same area felt an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, which was the strongest to hit Southern California since 1999. Aftershocks could last for months, according to the Los Angeles Times.