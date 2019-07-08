SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass is shutting down … for a couple of weeks.

MoviePass announced that it has shut down for “several weeks” in order to update its app and relaunch its services.

“There’s never a good time to have to do this, but to complete the improved version of our app, one that we believe will provide a much better experience for our subscribers, it has to be done,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement.

Timeline: MoviePass shut down on July 4 at 3 a.m. MT. The company did not announce when it will come back.

“Due to maintenance related issues, MoviePass services have been put on a temporary hold,” according to a MoviePass tweet. “Once we have resolved these technical problems, the service will be live again. We estimate this process will take several weeks. We sincerely appreciate your patience."

More details: “During this period, MoviePass will not accept new sign-ups, and existing subscribers will not be charged while the service is offline. Subscribers will also be automatically credited for the downtime once the service is back online,” according to The Verge.

Flashback: MoviePass brought back its $9.95 per month price point with several restrictions. The company has seen a vast decline in cash and has pivoted its businesses many times to keep up with the entertainment industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.