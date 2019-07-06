SALT LAKE CITY — Taco Bell is feeling the crunch when it comes to tortilla stock.

Taco Bell outlets across the United States are reporting a shortage of Mexican flatbread, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Even for a fast-food chain famous for its large and varied menu, the loss of such a key ingredient hits hard as everything from burritos to quesadillas is affected,” WSJ reports.

Taco Bell has about 7,000 locations across the United States. But, according to CNN, the company wouldn't divulge how many of those restaurants were experiencing a shortage.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause," Taco Bell said in a statement, according to CNN.

The missing tortillas are used for quesadillas and burritos, according to CNN.

Why the shortage?: It’s unclear. Taco Bell said it’s working on addressing the shortage issue, encouraging customers to try different menu items in the meantime, like the Power Menu Bowl or the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. The Dorito shell tacos are available, too.

Social media wasn’t too pleased:

Not on my watch!

- President Camacho



Taco Bell tortilla shortage: Restaurants run out of tortillas, so no burritos, quesadillas https://t.co/MTTq7p1NJu — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 3, 2019

FYI: Taco Bell says some of its restaurants are experiencing shortages of tortillas, and that it is "working diligently to replenish the supply." https://t.co/NtGcRfIFTj — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) July 3, 2019

Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage and it might be time to panic https://t.co/50nnns5CXs pic.twitter.com/PBOxeP0J1w — Melissa Pedersen (@MelissaPederse) July 3, 2019

Check your store: Open the Taco Bell app and read the menu to see if any of your items aren’t available. You can also visit the Taco Bell website for availability options.