SALT LAKE CITY — Is Disneyland a ghost town?

Disneyland guests are claiming the theme park has become a ghost town after the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and that the rest of Disneyland feels “empty,” according to Fox News.

Guests have called Disneyland a “ghost town,” Fox News reports.

“This comes as a bit of a surprise, not only because summers are usually crowded at the park, but also because Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge recently opened,” according to Fox News.

Similarly, guests have reported a decrease in wait times since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, according to The Orange County Register.

Patrick Finnegan, the vice president of Disney’s California Adventure, told the OC Register that the park hasn’t seen such low wait times in decades.

Disneyland said the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has lowered wait times across Disneyland, too.

“We are incredibly focused on delivering a great guest experience for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland said in a prepared statement. “This land has added 20% more capacity to Disneyland Park, and together with all of our new offerings, advanced planning and innovative technology, has resulted in incredible feedback and satisfaction from our guests.”

Well #Disneyland is empty pretty much everyday pic.twitter.com/76ZNKUfrk6 — Ademir Villacorta (@Ademir818) June 28, 2019

Adventureland is pretty empty this morning, 10min wait for Indy & 5min for Jungle Cruise. #disneyland ^@skubersky pic.twitter.com/MXFifP8JsS — TheUnofficialGuides (@TheUGseries) June 28, 2019

My time on #Batuu was SO varied and unexpected it was wonderful! We went from a big excited reservation crowd on our first day to a practically empty chill evening the next day. What a completely perfect #StarWars experience!#GalaxysEdge #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/mzCaTpo2Aj — Ian Yoshio (@ianyoshio) June 27, 2019

By the numbers: Wait times have decreased at Disneyland, too, according to Yahoo News.

The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride has seen wait times of 30 to 60 minutes instead of two or three hours, as initially thought.

Wait times for Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean have been cut in half to 10 to 15 minutes.

Matterhorn Bobsleds and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have also seen decreased times.

Why?: There are several possible reasons for the decrease in wait times. For one, annual pass holders could be blocked out right now since June, July and August are popular blackout dates for the passes, according to Fox News.

Similarly, according to the Orange County Register, Disneyland hasn’t increased its size, but has added wider walkways and narrowed planters, providing the feeling of more space.

“Aside from Galaxy’s Edge, several new attractions were opened at the same time in Disney’s California Adventure Park. This could potentially cause crowds to disperse more evenly across the theme parks,” according to Fox News.