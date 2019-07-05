SALT LAKE CITY — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked California on July 4 in what was the strongest earthquake in 20 years.

But officials fear a second earthquake may happen in the next few days, according to CBS News.

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones told CBS News that California — specifically the cities and towns surrounding Ridgecrest, California, where the event took place — could experience a number of aftershocks following the earthquake.

Jones said a bigger earthquake may arrive soon.

"There is about a 1 in 20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days," Jones said.

Not alone: The U.S. Geological Survey told CNN that there’s a 20% chance of another earthquake — specifically one that would be magnitude 6 or higher. There’s an 80% chance of a magnitude 5 or higher earthquake, too.

Actions: Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden has declared a state of emergency for the city. She is reportedly worried about more potential damage, according to CBS. The state of emergency "allows us to seek services from all the entities, both state and federal, that can help us with the cleanup,” she told CBS.

What happened after: A series of aftershocks rocked California in the aftermath of the earthquake, including a 4.5 magnitude temblor, The Associated Press reports.