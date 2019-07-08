June 27, just after 11:00 a.m., my daughter stopped at a four-way stop sign in our West Valley City neighborhood as a car went through the intersection. After waiting for the car to go through, and then checking for other vehicles and pedestrians, she turned left.

As she was coming down our street, she was stopped by the West Valley City Police. One of the two officers that approached her car asked if she knew what she had done wrong. She asked if she had a brake light out or something since she knew she hadn’t done anything. One of the officers told her she had failed to stop at the stop sign she had just gone through. When she stated to the officer that she had stopped while a car went through the intersection, the officer then stated she had failed to remain stopped for a full three seconds before proceeding through the stop sign. He gave her a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign, which was an incorrect charge, after detaining her for about 15-20 minutes with police lights flashing constantly behind her car on a quiet neighborhood street.

We are unable to find such a rule in the Utah State Code 41-6a or in the Utah DMV Handbook. Has anyone else in Utah heard of such a rule or law? If this exists, all of us need to be made aware of it.

Kathy Barker

West Valley City