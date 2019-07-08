Romney has betrayed Utah voters. He has constantly criticized President Trump since 2016. He portrayed himself as a Utah conservative, but in Washington he is nothing more than a New England liberal. He came to Utah just to return to the east. He represents himself, not the people of Utah. He claimed he would represent Utah with "dignity and respect." I don't believe he has done either.

I voted for Trump for his policies, not character. I voted Romney for his character. How did that turn out? Trump has done great things for our country. The majority of Utahns are in favor of Trump's policies. Does Romney really represent you? When the next election comes around, I hope the Utah Republican Party can come up with a conservative candidate that will represent the will of Utah voters. I will not vote again for Romney and I will not vote for the socialist democrats. Romney is part of the Washington swamp. Drain the swamp.

Dale Berge

Provo