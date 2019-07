I'm outraged about inhumane treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration. Congressmen and doctors found children, men and women sleeping on bare concrete. Some cells having standing room only. Some rooms where the light is on 24 hours. Others with no water, nor hygiene access. Women being told to drink water from the toilets? Parents and children separated perhaps forever. Children are dead. Why do we tolerate it? It needs to stop now.

Paul McClatchy

Stansbury Park