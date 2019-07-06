The debriefing on CNN of President Trump’s speech glorifying the military was edifying. President Trump's 45-minute paean on July Fourth was a tedious recounting of snippets from American history read laboriously from a teleprompter. A couple of commentators suggested his command of 200 years of history was a “Schoolhouse Rock!” version.

Another criticism of Trump’s grandiose effort to wrap himself in the cloak of American military was the cost of involved flyovers from each of the four branch of the military, estimated to be more than $1 million.

The reality of today’s military is that a significant number of veterans suffer from PTSD, are homeless, have a high rate of suicide, and are underpaid.

The $2.5 million that President Trump absconded from the National Park Service could have been better utilized for these problems.

Furthermore, when Trump mentioned the Gold Star parents in attendance, I thought about the Kahn family treated so shabbily at the 2016 Republican Convention.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City