In Rucho vs. Common Cause, a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, twin lawsuits asked the court to correct brazenly partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts by the Maryland and North Carolina legislatures. The Maryland Democrat legislative majority purposely and openly created districts to all but ensure Democrats would prevail in certain Maryland congressional districts. The Republican legislative majority in North Carolina did the same thing for its party. The elections turned out as the gerrymanderers intended.

Plaintiffs argued that these naked gerrymanders violate the U.S. Constitution by burdening the First Amendment rights of association and political activity of voters in the gerrymandered districts, deny their 14th Amendment rights of “equal protection of the laws,” and violate other provisions of the Constitution.

In a day when some courts try to remedy every wrong, we rarely see cases demonstrating such judicial restraint. When a case like Rucho reveals pronounced partisan maneuvering to control congressional election districts, one expects offended justice to right such egregious wrongs.

The other “conservative” justices joined Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion ruling the gerrymander claims were non-justiciable political questions and, under the Constitution, are the jurisdiction of state legislatures and Congress — not the federal courts. Rucho made clear it does not condone racial gerrymandering, which the courts may still review.

Critics were apoplectic. In the minority opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote,

“For the first time ever, this court refuses to remedy a constitutional violation because it thinks the task beyond judicial capabilities. And not just any constitutional violation. The partisan gerrymanders in these cases deprived citizens of the most fundamental of their constitutional rights: the rights to participate equally in the political process, to join with others to advance political beliefs, and to choose their political representatives.”

As compelling as Justice Kagan’s arguments are, Rucho rests on a rationale of great — although, unfortunately, waning — significance: Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

The Supreme Court has long refused to hear political questions, things the voters or their elected representatives should decide. The Constitution grants to the two other branches of government or the states, as in the president’s conduct of foreign relations and Congress’s jurisdiction over impeachment proceedings.

Take impeachment. The framers knew Congress would be a political body. Yet they determined the people’s representatives should deal with impeachment because unseating an elected or appointed official is inherently political, dress it up however you will. Political questions should be decided by the people’s elected representatives, who will have to face their voters at the next election and account for their decision. The voters can always “throw the bums out!”

We’re used to seeing attempted precision in procedure, rules and formulas which try to guarantee equity. But political processes are innately, well, political, and therefore should be decided politically such as by electoral majorities. Even if we could find someone to act non-politically, appointing and confirming them would be political.

Rucho reveals a majority committed to the language and intent of the Constitution, which says, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

With uncommon restraint, the court left it to state legislatures and Congress to set the rules of the game.

It is the citizens’ duty to elect state and national representatives who will address redistricting as they direct. This should be a major campaign issue in the next election because those we elect will redistrict Utah.

It remains to be seen what effect Rucho will have on Utah’s Proposition 4, which sets up an independent commission to set electoral districts. Because Proposition 4 calls for the commission’s ultimate plan to be adopted by the legislature, I assume a court will uphold it, even under Rucho.

In Rucho, Justice Roberts quoted the famous case of Marbury v. Madison which held it is the court’s duty to say what the law is. In a neatly turned phrase, he rejoined, “In this rare circumstance, that means our duty is to say ‘this is not law.’”