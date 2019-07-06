In its closing days this year, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 for the preservation of a 40-foot cross designed by 49 mothers to honor the sacrifice of their sons lost in World War I. Built on private land with private funds, the cross later was incorporated into an intersection now on public land. The suit was filed on the grounds the cross offends some individuals and it does not maintain clear separation of church and state.

The court openly acknowledged the cross as a religious symbol, but also recognized the cross has become a symbol to honor soldiers who sacrificed their lives. The court valued the historical significance of this monument and other monuments like it. The court could see the broad application of its ruling now and the potential of such suits which could affect tens of thousands of crosses at military cemeteries across our nation such as Arlington National Cemetery and our own Fort Douglas and Camp Williams.

The court considered what is and is not an acceptable entanglement of church and state, and what it considered to be demonstrating an “establishment” of religion by the state. The court weighed and balanced the harm or good to these and like-minded offended individuals versus the harm or good the decision has for “We the people …” as a society and “one nation” now and in the future.

For my part, I am glad the Supreme Court, in this case, did not rule for the needs of individuals, but wisely ruled for preserving our history and the greater needs of our American society.

Grant Howarth

South Jordan