Along with parades, fireworks and family gatherings, the celebration of our nation’s founding is also a time to reflect on the blessings of freedom and our nation’s founding principles. Might such patriotic sentiments bring together Republicans and Democrats in a show of unity? Nah. Not a chance.

The first Democratic presidential debates revealed a Democratic Party lurching far to the left, while President Trump engages in bombast, taunts and insults. What impact does this dysfunctional national political climate have on Utah politics?

Pignanelli: "Right now we’ve got two parties trying to make political moderates homeless.”— David Brooks, The New York Times

American politics today is a massive version of reality TV with performances every day on television and social media. Issues are overdramatized, while the players are hypersensitive. As with any entertainment, extremists grab most of the attention while driving programming content. Saying outrageous things while being outraged is the norm. There is no better example than the last two weeks’ statements made from the debate podium, the president, Congress, Twitter, Facebook and cable news. (Things are so weird, the Betsy Ross flag is now controversial.)

Thankfully, Utahns prefer a more genteel version of politics. But the effects of the national circus are everywhere and cannot be ignored or misunderstood. Local Republicans and Democrats will soon need to distinguish themselves from crazy partisans in Washington, D.C., or otherwise be caught in the net of disgust by their voters. Angering the extremes may cause short-term pain, but history demonstrates such is beneficial strategy in the long run.

Reality TV is not reality. Similarly, the political antics do not mirror how most Americans, especially Utahns, interact or express themselves. So, enjoy or change the channel.

Webb: Unlike what happens at the national level, in Utah we actually deal with disagreements on controversial issues pretty well. It is possible to disagree and do so in a reasonably civil manner.

National politicians could learn from Utah, but they won’t. And, certainly, the toxic partisanship on national issues and national leaders rubs off on Utahns, as evidenced by the nasty stuff we see on social media and in letters to the editor.

Emotions run high because both sides believe the future of the country is at stake. Many Republicans, myself included, are scornful of the liberal, socialist positions of the Democratic presidential candidates. And we aren’t shy about expressing those feelings.

Likewise, many Democrats literally hate President Donald Trump, believing he is a liar, racist, rapist, bigot and is rapidly destroying the country. Civility and compromise are hard to find amid such strong sentiments.

But on specific issues, such as immigration, liberals ought to put aside their hatred of Trump, and conservatives ought to put aside their disdain of socialism, to compromise on commonsense solutions. It wouldn’t be very difficult if both sides would focus on solutions instead of emotions.

In other words, go ahead and hate Trump. But solve immigration. Go ahead and reject socialistic schemes. But solve immigration.

Seldom has the partisan divide been worse. National Republicans and Democrats appear to be on totally different political planets. Is the country being damaged by such discord and acrimony?

Pignanelli: Actually, more discord and acrimony are needed. Rational moderates must stop the extreme left and right wings from hogging the agenda. Americans who achieved influence have an obligation to publicly defend our system against anti-capitalist nonsense and discriminatory statements destructive to our social fabric.

Our economy is sound. Most disease results from an abundance of food. Important efforts to take advantage of technology, improve job creation, enhance entrepreneurial opportunities, advance health care and confront climate change are evolving. Americans are doing what we do best — screaming and shouting while getting the job done.

Webb: The anger and hatred mean some of the country’s biggest problems are used for talking points instead of being solved. Until politicians are willing to settle for partial wins, each side getting some of what it wants, gridlock and dysfunction will continue.

Do any solutions exist to restore compromise and political progress, or are we doomed to ever-escalating partisan rancor?

Pignanelli: Our nation was founded by argument and we never stopped. Much of the rancor is a sign of a healthy, invigorated democracy, engaged by people informed through technology. History documents issues that deeply divided our country — including many no longer remembered (i.e. free silver) and those which haunt us (slavery) — did not and will not prevent us from facing significant challenges together.

Webb: A major reason for failure at the national level is that the federal government is too big, too expensive, and inserts itself into every facet of life. The country is too large and diverse for one-size-fits-all solutions dictated by Washington.

State and local levels of government, for the most part, are productive and solve problems. If the federal government would stick to its constitutional responsibilities, and leave the rest to the states, the country would be in better shape.

Battles would continue over federal responsibilities like immigration and foreign affairs. But myriad other issues would be resolved, with a lot of diversity and innovation, at state and local levels.