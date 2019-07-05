SALT LAKE CITY — I reported earlier this week for Deseret News that “Avengers: Endgame” could fall short of beating “Avatar” at the box office — but now it looks like the superhero epic could be picking up steam.

We Got This Covered also notes that “Endgame’s” rerelease will officially return to Indian theaters this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $61.4 million at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India’s history.

It’s currently unclear if India by itself will be enough to give the movie a shot in the arm, but domestic box office numbers have also been bolstered by the rerelease, which contains six minutes of new content.

ComicBook.com notes that “Endgame” currently needs only $21.7 million to match “Avatar’s” record, and Box Office Mojo also reports the film’s weekly totals have doubled over last weekend at the domestic box office.

“Last Friday held a significant jump up to $1,874,259 million from the previous Friday's $530,906 thousand. Saturday was no different, as the film brought in $2,298,821 million from the previous weekend's total of $818,809,” ComicBook.com writes.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in “Endgame,” also shared a meme on Twitter depicting Chris Evans’ Captain America catching up to a photoshopped Na’vi alien from “Avatar.”

Almost there, Cut The Check... @MarvelStudios ok, I’ll go see it again! pic.twitter.com/Ptialck4CV — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) June 28, 2019

The image and caption, which reads “almost there, Cut The Check... @MarvelStudios ok, I’ll go see it again!” seems like an effort to encourage fans to visit the theaters again.

However, it’s possible Marvel’s “Endgame” rerelease was more focused on drumming up interest for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Forbes speculates. That movie — which opened on July 2 to $39.2 million — has since set a record for the biggest Tuesday opening.