SALT LAKE CITY — New details about Salt Lake City video game developer Avalanche Software’s original “Toy Story” game show Buzz and Woody going to infinity and beyond — literally.

According to Kotaku, the game — which was called “Star Command” internally back in 2009 — would have seen Woody and Andy’s other toys explore distant planets and meet alien toys across the galaxy.

The game would have also featured a “Toy Box” mode that would let players build towns and tackle enemies and missions, similar to a mode with the same name in Avalanche’s “Toy Story 3” tie-in game for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii.

Kotaku spoke to four unnamed developers who worked on the game and claimed the game would take place across several themed worlds with various themes, including one populated by 1980s action toys like He-Man. A hub world would have also resembled a gigantic version of Buzz Lightyear’s spaceship box.

However, Kotaku notes that the game was canceled in 2010 in favor of developing “Disney Infinity,” which used concepts from “Star Command” to develop a toys-to-life game featuring Marvel, "Star Wars" and classic Disney characters. One playset in the game — titled “Toys in Space” — featured scaled-back ideas taken directly from the canceled game.

Polygon also reports that Avalanche Software was shut down by Disney in May 2016 after working on “Disney Infinity” for three years. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment later reopened the studio in 2017 to adapt “Cars 3” into a video game.

So what is the Utah-based studio working on now? Kotaku reported in 2018 that a video leaked on Reddit — which can be seen via Vimeo — indicates that Avalanche Software is working on an open-world “Harry Potter” game. Since then, there’s been no word on whether the game is real.