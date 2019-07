Here's a look at some of the local student-athletes who have used the NCAA transfer portal to switch schools:

BYU men's basketball

PF — Wyatt Lowell, Utah Valley to BYU

PG — Jake Toolson, Utah Valley to BYU

BYU women's basketball

PG — Ashley Beckstrand, BYU to Dixie State

F — Abby Mangum, BYU to Westminster

BYU football

RB — Riley Burt, BYU to Utah State

QB — Stacy Conner, BYU to TBD

WR — Akile Davis, BYU to TBD

RB — Emmanuel Esukpa, Rice to BYU

OL — Jacob Jimenez, BYU to San Diego State

DT — Wayne Kirby, BYU to TBD

DT — Tevita Mounga, BYU to TBD

RB — Ula Tolutau, BYU to TBD

RB — Ty’Son Williams, South Carolina to BYU

CB — Shamon Willis, Weber State to BYU

Utah men's basketball

SG — Vante Hendrix, Utah to New Mexico

C — Jayce Johnson, Utah to Marquette

PG — Charles Jones, Utah to TBD

SG — Kevin Kremer, Utah to TBD

PG — Christian Popoola, Utah to TBD

PF — Donnie Tillman, Utah to TBD

Utah women's basketball

G — Julie Brosseau, Maine to Utah

W — Jordan Cruz, Utah to Pacific

F — Dre’una Edwards, Utah to Kentucky

F — Ola Makurat, Liberty to Utah

F — Zuzanna Puc, UTEP to Utah

Utah football

LB — Manny Bowen, Penn State to Utah

DL — Jackson Cravens, Utah to Boise State

SN — Maddie Golden, Utah to TBD

OL — Jake Grant, Utah to TBD

DE — Chris Hart, Utah to TBD

LB — Mique Juarez, UCLA to Utah

OL — Alex Locklear, Marshall to Utah

WR — Siaosi Mariner, Utah to Utah State

OL — Noah Osur-Myers, Washington State to Utah

TE — Caleb Repp, Utah to Utah State

QB — Cameron Rising, Texas to Utah

S — Nephi Sewell, Nevada to Utah

RB — Armand Shyne, Utah to Texas Tech

CB — Jonoven Smith, Utah to TBD

QB — Jack Tuttle, Utah to Indiana

OL — Mo Unutoa, Utah to TBD

RB — Edward Vander, Utah to TBD

Utah State men's basketball

G — Marco Anthony, Virginia to Utah State

Utah State women's basketball

F — Roxani Bountouka, Utah State to TBD

G — Shannon Dufficy, Utah State to Missouri

G — Shyla Latone, Cleveland State to Utah State

G — Eliza West, Utah State to Southeastern

G — Oliva West, Utah State to TBD

Utah State football

RB — Riley Burt, BYU to Utah State

WR — Siaosi Mariner, Utah to Utah State

S — Christian Nash, Utah State to TBD

TE — Caleb Repp, Utah to Utah State

SOURCES: 247sports.com and wbbblog.com