DRAPER — Police arrested a mother who they say left her 4-year-old in a car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up because she was punishing him.

Jesica Lee Brown, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday for investigation of child endangerment and child abuse.

Police were called to Draper City Park about 9 p.m. by a witness who saw a child inside a car, according to a police affidavit.

"It was approximately still 82 degrees outside as I arrived on scene," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "I determined that the vehicle the child was in also was not turned on, and all windows were indeed rolled up."

When the officer found the mother, she said her 4-year-old son was "acting out" at the park so she placed him in the vehicle for "punishment," the report states.

The officer touched the child's forehead, and "it was hot to the touch, and the child was sweating. (The officer) also advised that the 4-year-old child had puffy eyes," according to the affidavit.

Brown then admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin and police found drug paraphernalia in her purse and syringe needles in the back seat where her son had immediate access to them, the report states.