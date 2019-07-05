SALT LAKE CITY — On July 5, 1989, “Seinfeld” made its television debut.

Through nine seasons of yada yada yada, the NBC comedy taught us a lot about life, and about ourselves. TBS is running a 15-hour “Seinfeld” marathon today to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. From “The Bubble Boy” to “The Big Salad,” the marathon goes from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and includes 30 of the show’s most memorable episodes.

Out of respect for “Seinfeld,” here are 11 important life lessons the show taught us.

When your instincts are wrong, accept it

“Follow your heart,” as they say. Or hey, maybe don’t.

Sometimes your instincts lead you astray. For some, it’s a single moment. For George Costanza, though, it’s an entire lifetime. When George realized his whole life is a result of his bad instincts, his clarity was an aha moment for all of us: Sometimes, you need to do the opposite.

* * *

You can go back to your ex, but they'll still drive you crazy

Elaine Benes and David Puddy isn’t the romance we want. Unfortunately, it’s the one we need.

The perpetually on-again, off-again couple taught us a lot about relationships. Yeah, your ex may still be available, but traveling that road again is, well, treacherous.

* * *

Faking it only works for so long

We’ve all been there: You’re hanging out in a random office building, minding your own business, then boom, a company on the third floor starts working you like a dog. It’s fun for a while, but honestly, you’re way out of your element. Sooner or later, you’ve got to come clean.

* * *

Nobody’s perfect

Jerry dates a lot of women on “Seinfeld” — one every episode, more or less. Sometimes he ruins it himself. Other times, they have hands like Andre the Giant.

* * *

Actually, dance like everyone is watching

I, for one, think Elaine is actually pretty good at dancing. Who’s with me? Anyone? Anyone?

* * *

Pity is underrated

George Costanza’s life is a monument to misfortune. When life gives you lemons (and George has a lot of them) make lemonade — or in his case, a devastating case for a new apartment.

* * *

Home is where you make it

The minimal upkeep of apartment living with the scenic beauty of rural living? Yes, you can have both. Case in point: Kramer. Location: Anytown, USA.

* * *

‘It’s not a lie if you believe it’

We’ve mentioned this already, but it bears repeating: George has lived a sad, sorry life. Living with that kind of trauma requires a certain level of delusion, just to make it through the day. He’s a liar, by necessity, and no one’s better suited to help Jerry pass a polygraph test.

* * *

You can’t relive your youth

Drugging your girlfriend so you can enjoy her toy collection while she sleeps — what could go wrong?

* * *

It’s not too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be

Jerry, George and Kramer assume a few different aliases over the years — Art Vandelay, H.E. Pennypacker, Professor Van Nostrand, etc. — to varying degrees of success. The deception reaches its apex during George’s turn as a fake marine biologist. So inspiring.

* * *

Karma is real

A lot of folks didn’t like the “Seinfeld” series finale, but no end could be more fitting. They reaped what they sowed, and what they sowed was a lifetime’s worth of bad karma, in the form of a yearlong jail sentence. They probably deserved worse.