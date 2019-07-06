MOAB — The National Park Service and the International Dark-Sky Association have declared Arches National Park as an International Dark Sky Park, a place recognized for its quality night skies and a commitment to protecting and sharing natural darkness.

Park rangers from around the Colorado Plateau will host a ceremony and star party to celebrate on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the newly completed Panorama Point stargazing area within the park. More details on this event will be available soon.

Rangers have led regular astronomy programs and special events in the park since at least 2012. Certification gives Arches National Park support to grow these programs and creates economic opportunities for neighboring communities through astronomy-based tourism.

Arches is one of four parks included in the National Park Service’s Southeast Utah Group. The other parks, Canyonlands National Park, and Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments, have all received International Dark Sky Park certifications in recent years. Natural Bridges National Monument was certified as the world’s first International Dark Sky Park in 2007. All four parks work together with neighboring organizations, businesses, communities, and land managers to showcase some of the darkest skies in the United States.

The certification does not carry legal or regulatory authority. Instead, it demonstrates a commitment by parks to improve night skies through the use of more energy-efficient, sustainable lighting. Certification also reaffirms the park’s commitment to educate the public and nearby communities about the importance of good lighting and opportunities to work together toward common goals.

In recent years, Arches staff have revamped and replaced light fixtures with fully shielded bulbs. Nearly 100 percent of the park’s lights are now “night-sky friendly,” which means they follow the recommendations by the International Dark-Sky Association to minimize glare as well as the amount of blue light emitted at night.