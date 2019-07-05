Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Pat Irwin flies his balloon Patriot as Ryan Chamberlain, left, checks out the view of Utah County during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest took place in Utah County on Friday. Once the balloons were aloft, pilots participated in a hare-and-hound competition, where "hound" balloons try to drop beanbags onto a target laid out by the "hare." The balloons will rise again Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Spectators may walk around the balloons as they inflate at Bulldog Field, 1100 N. Freedom Blvd.
Spectators walk through balloons being inflated at at Bulldog Field in Provo during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Pat Irwin flies his hot air balloon Patriot over Utah County during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Hot air balloons fly over Utah County during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
A hot air balloon flies over Utah County America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Azalea Osmond waits to start her first hot air balloon ride during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Pat Irwin walks through his hot air balloon Patriot at Bulldog Field in Provo before flying it during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Mike Shrum helps to set up a hot air balloon during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Pat Irwin sets up his hot air balloon Patriot at Bulldog Field in Provo before flying it during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Amy Hopkins helps set up the hot air balloon Patriot at Bulldog Field in Provo during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Hot air balloons launch from Bulldog Field in Provo during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Hot air balloons fly over Utah County during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Hot air balloons fly over Provo during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Pat Irwin blows up his hot air balloon Patriot at Bulldog Field in Provo before flying it during America's Freedom Festival Balloon Fest on Friday, July 5, 2019.