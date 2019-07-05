SALT LAKE CITY — This summer might be a good time to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — a recent report says crowds have been lighter than expected for the new attraction.

According to the Arizona Republic, Disneyland officials prepared for large crowds before Galaxy’s Edge opened, but for the most part demand for the area’s attractions has been manageable.

While past Disneyland and California Adventure rides — like Radiator Springs Racers — have seen guests wait a few hours at opening, wait times for the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride have sat under 90 minutes on average.

I previously reported for Deseret News that Galaxy’s Edge also uses a virtual queue similar to Disneyland’s Fastpass system to manage visitors. Guests check in via the app, which will then push an alert when the Star Wars land can accommodate them.

The Arizona Republic also reports that the virtual queue system has only been necessary in the morning a few times since opening day. For the most part, access to Galaxy’s Edge has been unrestricted.

Crowds in general at Disneyland are also lower than usual — but why? The Mercury News speculates that light crowds across the entire theme park could be caused by a few different reasons: