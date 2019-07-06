"THE MISSING LESSON: Helping Our Children Manage Their Emotions," by Douglas Dobberfuhl, Walnut Springs Press, $17.99, 173 pages (nf)

In order to help children successfully manage their emotions, parents must first set a good example of managing their own. Often, children can act poorly because of the less than great examples of parents. Through explaining the interconnectedness between the emotional, physical and spiritual, Douglas Dobberfuhl gently tutors parents on how to identify their own poor emotional habits so they can successfully help their emotional children in “The Missing Lesson: Helping Our Children Manage Their Emotions.”

Throughout his 16 chapters, Dobberfuhl does an excellent job of clarifying why some adults are unable to regulate their own emotions. He teaches how to identify weaknesses and strengthen their emotional stability, then he explains how parents can model healthy emotional behavior.

Readers can learn how to help themselves and their children become emotionally literate, what it means when the limbic system is triggered and how to avoid parental gaslighting. Dobberfuhl also gives examples of the differences between how children and emotionally healthy adults use emotions beneficially. He also explains how charity, self-talk in the second or third person and various other tactics can help those who suffer from stress and anxiety.

Helpfully, the appendix of “The Missing Lesson” has four assessments for readers and their children, furthering their self-help journey of emotional regulation. These assessments offer a great way for readers to identify where change in their lives, and the lives of their children, is needed most.

The only thing lacking in “The Missing Lesson” is a good conclusion. Instead of the expected synopsis and reminders of how to help children with their emotions, the book instead abruptly ends with a story by one of Dobberfuhl’s former clients.

“The Missing Lesson” is a clean, highly informative, book with nothing offensive in it.

A former family therapist, Dobberfuhl is a life coach in Utah. A BYU graduate and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and his wife have five children.