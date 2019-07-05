SALT LAKE CITY — Sudan’s crisis may be over.

What happened: Sudan’s military and the country’s people reached an agreement on Friday to share power until a proper set of elections could be held, which signals the end of a standoff that has been going on since late April in the wake of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s exit from the country, according to The New York Times.

The Transitional Military Council and pro-democracy civilian leaders signed an agreement that would create a joint authority between the two sides to run the country for about three years.

Power over the country will rotate between both sides during the interim period, The New York Times reports. Elections will be held after the interim period is over. The military will then release its grip on power and democracy will reign over the land.

The details: The military council will lead the country for 21 months. The civilian administration will lead for 18 months, according to CNN. A joint council between the two sides will include five members from the military and five civilians, who will be chosen by both sides of the council, CNN reports.

What they’re saying: “We hope that this is the beginning of a new era,” said Omar al-Degair, a leader who helped negotiate with the military, according to The New York Times.

“This agreement is comprehensive and does not exclude anyone,” said Gen. Mohamed Hamdan, the deputy leader of the Transitional Military Council.

Celebration: Sudanese people celebrated the agreement on Friday, ending the standoff between the military and the country's people, according to CNN.

Why it matters: “The deal breaks weeks of political impasse and escalating violence between civilian protesters and the military since Bashir was deposed by a coup in April. Massive protests last weekend saw tens of thousands of demonstrators flood the streets of big cities and resulted in at least 11 deaths just ahead of the successful talks,” according to NBC News.

Read more: At least 7 dead as Sudanese stage protests against army rule (Associated Press)

Sudan protesters at a crossroads after deadly crackdown (Associated Press)

How Instagrammers are 'exploiting the Sudan crisis' to get more followers (Deseret News)

Sudan crisis: What is going on in Sudan right now? And how can you help? (Deseret News)

Sudan crisis: Military admits it ordered a brutal plan to end protests that led to massacre (Deseret News)