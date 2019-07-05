SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmer Fredette has left the building.

The former BYU star exited the Golden State Warriors summer league team after two games and before the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Las Vegas event tips off this weekend, reportedly to avoid injury while weighing some overseas options.

Even with Fredette gone, though, there are plenty of reasons outside of the Utah Jazz for Utahns to tune in for this year's tournament.

A pair of other former BYU players — center Eric Mika and guard Elijah Bryant — will be in Vegas, as will former Utah wing Dakarai Tucker and Lone Peak High standout Frank Jackson.

Pool play in Las Vegas begins Friday and runs through July 11, with tournament play running July 12-15. All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time, with * indicating a game at the Thomas & Mack Center and ^ indicating a game at Cox Pavilion, both on UNLV's campus.

Elijah Bryant (BYU G), Playing for Milwaukee

Ravell Call, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant drives with St. Mary's Gaels forward Calvin Hermanson defending during the West Coast Conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Monday, March 5, 2018.

Bryant will play for the Bucks following a successful first professional year in Israel, where he earned All-Premier League honors playing for Hapeol Eilat. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

Playing time could be at a premium for Bryant, as Milwaukee's summer league roster includes current Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who was a rookie last season, and guard Xavier Munford, who played for the team's G Leauge affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, last year. Kris Clyburn, a former UNLV Rebel who's the younger brother of former Ute Will Clyburn, is also on the Bucks' roster as a wing.

Milwaukee’s schedule

Friday, July 5 vs. Philadelphia*, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta^, 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, July 8 vs. Toronto^, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 10 vs. China^, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Frank Jackson (Lone Peak High G), Playing for New Orleans

John Amis, AP New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson reacts after scoring during an NBA basketball game Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, March 10, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jackson, a second-round draft pick in 2017, returns to Las Vegas — he played in the summer league last year — to hone his game after missing his rookie season because of injury. Last season with the Pelicans, the former Knight and Duke Blue Devil averaged 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

"Just being a leader — really focusing on leading these young guys and just learning from them at the same time," Jackson told the team's website of what he's focused on taking from this summer league experience. "Just play hard. I love to play basketball. This is a great opportunity for everyone, just to enjoy it and to get better."

The 6-foot-3 guard will also have the opportunity to play with Zion Williamson, the Duke power forward who was selected by the Pelicans with the first overall pick in this year's NBA draft.

"We are glad to have this big guy right here," Jackson said of Williamson when Williamson interrupted his interview. "We're going to (have) a lot of fun right here."

New Orleans' schedule

Friday, July 5 vs. New York*, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6 vs. Washington*, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 8 vs. Chicago*, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Cleveland*, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Eric Mika (BYU C), Playing for Sacramento

Rich Pedroncelli, AP Sacramento Kings forward Eric Mika, left, is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers center Devontae Cacok, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball summer league game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The Lakers won 99-97.

Mika already has three games under his belt in summer league play, as the Kings hosted the California Classic at the same time as the Salt Lake City Summer League. After minimal playing time in the first game, he played significant minutes over the final two contests in Sacramento.

Here's a look at his box scores from each game:

W, 81-77 vs. Golden State: five minutes, two points, 0 of 3 FG shooting, 2 of 2 FT shooting, two rebounds (two offensive), two turnovers

L, 89-88 vs. Miami: 26 minutes, 13 points, 6 of 9 FG shooting, 1 of 5 FT shooting, 14 rebounds (six offensive), one assist, one block, two turnovers

L, 99-97 vs. L.A. Lakers, 26 minutes, 10 points, 2 of 9 FG shooting, 6 of 8 FT shooting, 12 rebounds (six offensive), two assists, two turnovers

When given ample minutes, Mika contributed in a variety of ways during the California Classic, putting up a pair of double-doubles. One thing he could improve on in Las Vegas is showing better consistency shooting from the field.

The 24-year-old big out of BYU put up double-doubles in the final two games of the California Classic, and he’s another possible training camp invite," NBA Sports' James Ham wrote of Mika. "Like (Bryce) Brown, Mika would be a solid G League addition if he doesn’t go back to playing overseas. Mika spent the last two seasons in Italy and Germany, respectively."

Sacramento’s schedule

Saturday, July 6 vs. China^, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, July 8 vs. Dallas*, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Houston^, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11 vs. L.A. Clippers^, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Caleb Swanigan (F/C, lived in Utah), Playing for Sacramento

Rich Pedroncelli, AP Sacramento Kings forward Caleb Swanigan, left, grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Alen Smailagic during the first half of an NBA basketball summer league game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. The Kings won 81-77.

Swanigan joined Mika and the Kings in the California Classic, though he was limited by a right quad contusion, according to CBS Sports, in the team's second game and hasn't played since. The 6-foot-9 big man started the first two games, including playing just one minute in the second game against Miami before being hurt, which opened the opportunity for Mika to play more minutes.

Swanigan had six points and five rebounds to go with six turnovers in the Kings' summer league opener, an 81-77 win over Golden State.

Dakarai Tucker (Utah F), Playing for Phoenix

Ravell Call, Deseret News Dakarai Tucker (14) of Utah walks off the court following the win over Stanford during Pac-12 basketball in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 12, 2015.

Tucker is coming off a successful year in the G League, playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and the NBA Summer League could be the chance for him to earn a training camp invite with a solid performance.

Tucker helped the Vipers win the 2019 G League title, averaging 23.5 points and 3.5 3-pointers per game in the final two games of the G League championship series against the Long Island Nets.

The 6-foot-5 wing joins a Phoenix summer league team that includes a pair of second-year Suns, point guard Elie Okobo and forward Ray Spalding, and rookie guard Jared Harper. The team's two first-round selections, Cam Johnson and Ty Jerome, are expected to join the squad after Saturday, when draft day trades go through.

Phoenix’s schedule