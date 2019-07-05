Stock image
LITTLE COTONWOOD CANYON — Unified police and the Salt Lake County sheriff's search and rescue team were looking Friday for an overdue hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

A 41-year-old woman went hiking in the Maybird Gulch area near the White Pine trailhead about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Unified police. She was expected to be back about 2 p.m. but hasn't been heard from since.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit much of the Wasatch Front Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
