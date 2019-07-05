LITTLE COTONWOOD CANYON — Unified police and the Salt Lake County sheriff's search and rescue team were looking Friday for an overdue hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

A 41-year-old woman went hiking in the Maybird Gulch area near the White Pine trailhead about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Unified police. She was expected to be back about 2 p.m. but hasn't been heard from since.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit much of the Wasatch Front Thursday afternoon.

