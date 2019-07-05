TAYLORSVILLE — Unified police were trying Friday to sort out the details surrounding a late night stabbing.

A 23-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital in Taylorsville about 11:10 p.m. Thursday. The man claimed he was walking with a woman near 5800 S. Copper Drive when two men in a car pulled up, got out, and stabbed him, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

The man was initially believed to be in critical condition, but his condition improved significantly, he said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday as detectives continued to piece together what happened.