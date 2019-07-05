SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump carried out his Independence Day event on Thursday, celebrating the United States and its military from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag," Trump said, according to BBC News.

The event, called “Salute to America,” took place outside the Lincoln Memorial. Rain poured down throughout the day in Washington, D.C. But a crowd of people swarmed the area to celebrate the United States. Planes flew over as Trump honored the military.

"Together we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told, the story of America," Trump said.

"It is the chronicle of brave citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future," he said. "As long as we never stop fighting for a better future ... there will be nothing that America cannot do."

Fireworks went off later into the night, leaving trails of smoke in its wake. Photos of the Washington Monument went viral on Twitter. We've shared some of those photos below.

The post-fireworks Washington Monument is nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/R49GnAi20t — Joel (@JoelNihlean) July 5, 2019

The fireworks look really creepy behind the Washington Memorial... Just saying. #TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/Ex6pWpTS5s — Kaley (@SlothsGoneWild) July 5, 2019

President Trump's July Fourth celebration in Washington, DC, will include a ticketed area in front of the Lincoln Memorial where he'll deliver remarks. https://t.co/Ph1xBxxjd6 pic.twitter.com/CvjsHhm1Nb — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2019