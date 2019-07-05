The United States spent Thursday celebrating Independence Day. Holiday festivities will continue throughout the weekend, and these cartoons make it easy to stay caught up on recent news.

Independence Day celebrates the approval of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 colonies declared they were no longer subject to the monarchy of Britain.

Joey Weatherford

Bill Bramhall

Americans celebrated the day by spending time with family, throwing local parades and events and shooting off fireworks.

David Horsey

Walt Handelsman

The holiday wasn't completed devoid of the influence of the heated political climate, especially just coming off the first round of Democratic primary debates.

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

Bill Bramhall

Drew Sheneman

Aside from the holiday, other top stories this week include the state of the Democratic party after the debates and Trump's meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Joel Pett

Lisa Benson

Lisa Benson