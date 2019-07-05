SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 3” dropped on Independence Day, and it surely raises the stakes of the story’s universe and changes the narrative going forward about these kids’ lives.

The new season begins with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spending time as a couple. Similarly, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) are together as well. Meanwhile, friends Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) don’t really know how to fit in as their friends find new romance and new lives. On the adult side of things, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) are trying to find new ways to trust their children. Well, everyone finds something to do after some strange things begin to happen in Hawkins, Indiana, which could threaten the fate of the world.

I spent all of July 4 watching the show’s third season (don’t worry, I took a break for hot dogs, hamburgers and Cape Cod chips) to watch the entire show. I’ve shared three thoughts on the show below.

“Stranger Things 3” is really just an eight-hour movie, and not a television show. Yes, the show is broken up into eight episodes — called “chapters” by the showrunners — but you’re really watching an eight-hour or so movie with seven breaks, which give you enough time to get up and grab a drink. More than any other “Stranger Things” season, this latest release shows me that “Stranger Things 3” isn’t a television show. So, in a way, we shouldn’t even bother calling “Stranger Things 3” the third season. It’s the show’s third movie, just broken up into eight parts. You could argue that the July 4 theme of the new season was a move done by producers to suggest to viewers that they need to watch the show in one day.

Why that matters: The eight-hour movie idea tells us something about how people are consuming media and content through Netflix in 2019. It’s not enough anymore to simply release a set of episodes week-to-week, leaving your audience wanting more. Drop the entire lot at once, make the endings good enough cliffhangers that they keep viewers wanting more and, at the same time, make them seamless enough to transition to the next episode without bother.

“Stranger Things 3” makes old plots seem good again. On paper, a lot of “Stranger Things 3” seems like it should be the same as its predecessors. We have these evil, alternate dimension creatures seeping into our world and a bunch of children from this random Indiana town have to stop them. But there’s nothing about this new season that feels old and redone. “Stranger Things 3” does a great job of rebranding the story to make you feel like it’s completely new. And maybe more importantly, the show adds new elements to these plots to make it seem fresh. For example, now two “seasons” removed from his disappearance into the Upside Down, Will Byers can sense when the Mind Flayer is coming. And Eleven isn’t strong enough on her own to defeat enemies. The show is recontextualizing what we thought we knew about the show to present an entirely new story to us, even though it may seem the same.

Why that matters: One of the biggest themes from “Stranger Things 3” is that life comes at you fast. Life will knock you down and won't care if you get back up. We see this big time in the storyline of Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) trying to work at a newspaper and getting pushed away at every chance. Life isn’t going to give you what you want, and it’s always going to change. We’ve seen Eleven succeed by miles before. Her powers were enough to take down anyone in earlier seasons. But now, she’s limited. Life is changing the rules on her. And now, with her powers in question, we’ll see what happens next and how she responds to the world throwing her a curveball.

“Stranger Things 3” is getting more mature. I don’t think “Stranger Things” was ever a clean, family-friendly show. Curses, blood and light violence were always a part of the show from the beginning. But now, as the show enters its fourth season and nears its conclusion, we’ve seen the show become even darker and more mature. There was an abundance of swears from the children throughout. There was a slight at religious people in the show’s opening episode. There were exploding rats, so much blood and gore, and a number of action sequences and violent moments that show that “Stranger Things” is moving toward a more mature audience. Some of this connects with the show’s characters, who are getting older and, obviously, more mature, too. Anyone who is expecting a totally clean, family-friendly show won’t find it with “Stranger Things” — despite the perception that the show is about a group of kids saving the world.