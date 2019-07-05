SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley says Colin Trevorrow’s version of “Episode IX” would have been significantly different from “The Rise of Skywalker.”

GameSpot reports Ridley — who plays Rey in the film — recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said she had grilled Trevorrow after he left the project.

“He was Josh (Gad's) guest at (the) 'Murder on the Orient Express' (premiere) and we went for dinner afterwards, and Colin sat next to me and I was like, 'What's this gonna be like?' Ridley said. “Because all I had heard… I didn't know what had happened, I just knew that he wasn't doing it anymore. And he did sort of tell me and sort of not. So I sort of knew.”

According to Empire, Trevorrow stepped down from writing and directing “Episode IX” in 2017 after creative differences with Lucasfilm. Variety reports J.J. Abrams was later announced as Trevorrow’s replacement.

Ridley only went as far to confirm J.J. Abrams’ version of the film is “very different,” but Express notes she was more willing to discuss a major fight scene with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

As described by Ridley, the scene will apparently feature the two warriors clashing in the rain. Ridley compared the scene to the throne room fight from “The Last Jedi,” which featured Rey and Kylo Ren teaming up to defeat Supreme Leader Snoke’s personal guards.

"This fight, we did, it was November, we had water being thrown at us… It feels really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. Imagine, we had the waves like this, and they're gonna make the waves bigger, and one can only imagine what it’s gonna look like,” Ridley said.

The actress also confirmed lightsabers in the film will be much brighter than in past films so it “actually looks like we’re swinging light and not heavy blades.”

“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” will arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.