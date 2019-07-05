SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell isn’t shy about sharing his appreciation for Utah.

The Utah Jazz star expressed it again while appearing on the LightHarted Podcast with Josh Hart posted Wednesday.

“People make fun of Utah nightlife, but it’s actually dope. I love it. I love everything about being in Utah. I’ll never change it. I don’t need the big market to be happy,” Mitchell told Hart and fellow co-host Matt Hillman.

build the statue pic.twitter.com/bOk0YOxONW — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) July 4, 2019

In the same segment, Mitchell mentioned former Weber State guard Damian Lillard, now an All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, as an example of someone who’s thriving in a smaller market.

“Look at what he’s turned Portland into, and look at what he’s turned himself into and he hasn’t stepped outside of that,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also pointed to the careers of Jazz legends John Stockton and Karl Malone, and their success with the organization.

“You don’t need to leave to be something big,” he said.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

