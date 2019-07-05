An op-ed by Rep. Chris Stewart on the U.S.-Qatar Open Skies agreement missed the mark on key points.

First, he asserts that the 2018 agreement contained a pledge by Qatar not to launch new routes to the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of State, no such pledge exists.

Second, Rep. Stewart alleges Air Italy flies unprofitable routes because it’s immune from market forces due to subsidies. That’s difficult to accept given Air Italy flies between one and four flights daily to the U.S., recently canceled all routes to Asia, suspended service to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto, and canceled a route to Chicago.

Third, Rep. Stewart claims Air Italy threatens jobs. Competition from Air Italy is nonexistent in comparison to the threat to Utah jobs posed by a unilateral violation of the U.S.-EU Open Skies agreement, which governs Air Italy’s operations. For example, major Utah employer JetBlue recently announced its intention to service Europe in 2021, and the possibility of retaliation could have a devastating impact on their ability to obtain operational authority in the EU.

Open Skies agreements have fostered substantial economic growth since their inception, and we should tread carefully with any talk of violating them.

Jenny Rosenberg

West Jordan