SALT LAKE CITY — Just days after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death, the Salt Lake Bees played their first home game since the tragedy, with Skaggs weighing heavily on the minds of the players and coaching staff.

Manager Lou Marson, outfielder Michael Hermosillo and pitcher Luke Bard all remembered the former Orem Owlz and Bees pitcher as someone who would light up a room, always on the aux cord in the clubhouse and always there for his friends.

Hermosillo found out the news the way the way most of the world found out on Monday, through social media.

“I looked at Twitter and all of the sudden it was a picture, and it was the Angels account and I looked and it was a verified account and I just read, ‘Tyler Skaggs has passed away this morning,’ and I honestly probably stared at my phone for like three minutes and couldn’t believe it. I thought it was like a hack, I didn’t know, I couldn’t believe that it had happened,” Hermosillo said.

Bard echoed the same feeling of shock as Hermosillo.

“It’s hasn’t even fully sunk in yet. It’s like every five minutes, it comes right back. It’s just devastating,” Bard said.

Hermosillo spent time with Skaggs in Anaheim in 2018, and speaks glowingly of him. Skaggs took a rookie new to the clubhouse and made him feel comfortable.

“It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter if you were Mike Trout or Michael Hermosillo, he was going to treat you the exact same way. He was just that kind of guy. He was always taking me under his wing, we were going out to dinner after games last year,” Hermosillo said.

Skaggs and Hermosillo also bonded in spring training this year, as they had frequent conversations about Hermosillo’s injury rehab.

“I was going through a tough time in spring training, just health-wise, and he had had a little bit of (injury) rehab things in his life throughout the years, so he was always there for me, giving me advice and just making sure that my body was right and things like that,” Hermosillo said.

When pitcher Luke Bard was called up to the Angels, his locker was right next to Skaggs’. Bard was optioned a few days before Skaggs’ death. His last memory with Skaggs was giving him a hug and telling him goodbye.

“To not be able to be up there with the guys grieving, it’s hard. I can’t imagine what his family and wife are going through. I just feel so bad for them,” Bard said.

Like everyone else, Bard had nothing but good things to say about Skaggs as a person.

“I can’t say enough good things about Tyler as a person. He really was just an awesome guy. He had a way of encouraging everyone, lifting you up. Always so positive, so encouraging. Really funny guy, just making people laugh. He had inside jokes with everybody. Just an awesome human being and it’s just really sad that he’s gone,” Bard said.

Marson has lasting memories with Skaggs, too. Along with Joe Smith, he would play pickup basketball with Skaggs in the offseason.

“He was just a cool cat. He brought a lot of energy and he’s just a good guy to be around. He’s definitely going to be missed,” Marson said.

On the day of Skaggs’ death, the Bees were on the road in Tacoma and the game was postponed. The Bees got together to say a team prayer.

“Kaleb Cowart got all the guys together, a big group of us, just trying to be together. It’s tough times and trying to make sense of it and rely on God that he’s got a perfect plan. We definitely don’t get it, because when your friend passes away, there’s a lot of emotions there and none of them are good, but just trying to rely on each other, support each other and try and get through this tough time,” Bard said.

On Thursday, in the first home game since Skaggs’s death, the Bees paid tribute to their former pitcher. Skaggs’ Bees jersey hung in the dugout, his initials were painted on the field and his name and number adorned an outfield wall.

A moment of silence was held and a tribute video was played.

Monday’s contest in Tacoma was postponed following Skaggs’ death, but as the week has gone on, the players have had to get back into the daily grind of baseball.

“You kind of take situations like this and it really just makes you realize how meaningless this game can be, but also how important every day is," Hermosillo said. "For me, I just take it as a blessing to be on this earth every day. For Skaggsy, I’m just going to make the most of every day. Everybody lives life a little selfishly sometimes, and situations like this will really make you realize what’s important. It puts everything in perspective.

"The only thing we can do as Skaggsy’s friends and teammates is just to go out there every day with him. Just playing how he would play, giving it our all and just making the most out of every day, enjoying the experience and memories you make every day.”