MOAB — A toddler was resuscitated after nearly drowning in Moab on the Fourth of July, officials said.

About 4:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched on the report of the child drowning at the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center, according to a statement from Grand County EMS.

The toddler was unresponsive and not breathing after being pulled out of the pool, officials said. An off-duty hospital worker and lifeguard started performing CPR, according to the statement, and the child regained a pulse.

The toddler, whose gender and exact age were not released, was taken to Moab Regional Hospital in serious condition.

Grand County EMS officials thanked those on scene for "their roles in saving the child's life."