LAYTON — Up to 200 homes in Layton were without water Thursday after a failing water pressure valve sparked 11 water main breaks in the city, officials said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., crews discovered an isolated leak and began repairs, said Steve Garside, public information officer for Layton. About 30 minutes later, they found another leak, he said.

"And then we knew there was a problem in the system," Garside said.

One pressure regulator valve was failing, he said, which caused too much pressure to be sent into the water system.

"We ended up with a total of 12 breaks, but only 11 of them were related," he said.

The valve had been repaired as of about 5 p.m., according to Garside, and crews were expected to finish repairing the breaks by 10 p.m.