Andrew Dransfield, left, plays guitar while he and his friends picnic under a tree in Sugar House Park on Fourth of July in Salt Lake City. The group had to take shelter under the trees when a midafternoon storms rolled through the area delivering rain and hail. According to KSL's Brett Benson, after Thursday evening storms roll through, the rest of the holiday weekend looks drier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s on Friday and mid-90s Saturday and Sunday for northern Utah and upper 90s for southern Utah.

