SPANISH FORK — Target shooters are believed to have sparked a wildfire in Spanish Fork Canyon that's burned some 70 acres, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Suzie Tenhagen said Thursday.

About 100 firefighters and two helicopters were battling what's being called the Long Hollow Fire near Thistle Junction north of U.S. 6 that started at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At least 30 acres had been burned by Wednesday night. The fire was reported to have been approximately 20 percent contained overnight and more progress was expected Thursday.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, along with helicopters, also responded Thursday to a 65-acre blaze off state Route 68 in Saratoga Springs, Utah County Fire Battalion Chief Jamie Nelson said.

She said the fire was human caused, but had no other details. No homes are threatened.