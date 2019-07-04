DRAPER — A woman seen carrying a bucket at the scene of a brush fire in Draper on Tuesday that threatened three homes has been booked into jail on suspicion of causing a reckless burn, according to a police statement.

When Draper police officers responded to a report of a field fire at 8 E. Manilla Circle, a neighbor of Crystal LeBaron, 20, told them she had said "she made a little fire and the wind blew it into the gully," the statement said.

The statement said the neighbor, identified at Brad Bunnuscio, also told police she "grabbed a broom to try to put out the flames," and that officers witnessed the suspect carrying a bucket assumed to contain water.

Her sister, Jordana LeBaron, told police that Crystal LeBaron came home and admitted that she started the fire, according to the police statement.

LeBaron gave her name but declined to talk to police, and her identity could not be confirmed.

Her siblings told police she came from a polygamist family that lived in Missouri and before that, in Chihuahua, Mexico, and was in the process of obtaining a birth certificate, according to the statement.

The fire in Draper was one of two that day, and was approaching homes before it was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, but some residents were placed on standby for possible evacuation.

The earlier fire that day in Draper was near the Jordan River Trail and was determined to have been caused by fireworks.