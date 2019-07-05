SALT LAKE CITY — NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt was viewed as one of the best moderators of the first Democratic debates, according to data from a survey from The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult.

Holt was viewed as the most-trusted moderator of all of the five moderators who conducted the first round of debates on MSNBC.

Here’s a breakdown of the data:

29 percent viewed Holt as the moderator who did the best job.

18 percent viewed Rachel Maddow as the moderator who did the best job.

10 percent viewed Savannah Guthrie as the moderator who did the best job.

8 percent viewed Chuck Todd as the moderator who did the best job.

4 percent felt that Jose Diaz-Balart did the best job.

The other side: Chuck Todd had a relatively rough night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The survey found 52 percent felt Todd had a “fair” or “poor” performance.

Read more: NBC's Lester Holt Fared Best Among Democratic Debate Moderators, Poll Finds (Jeremy Barr, The Hollywood Reporter)

What's next: The Democratic Party will have its next debate on July 30 and 31 from Detroit, Michigan. The next round will take place inside a swing state with a potentially big impact in the 2020 election