SALT LAKE CITY — NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt was viewed as one of the best moderators of the first Democratic debates, according to data from a survey from The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult.
Holt was viewed as the most-trusted moderator of all of the five moderators who conducted the first round of debates on MSNBC.
Here’s a breakdown of the data:
- 29 percent viewed Holt as the moderator who did the best job.
- 18 percent viewed Rachel Maddow as the moderator who did the best job.
- 10 percent viewed Savannah Guthrie as the moderator who did the best job.
- 8 percent viewed Chuck Todd as the moderator who did the best job.
- 4 percent felt that Jose Diaz-Balart did the best job.
The other side: Chuck Todd had a relatively rough night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The survey found 52 percent felt Todd had a “fair” or “poor” performance.
What’s next: The Democratic Party will have its next debate on July 30 and 31 from Detroit, Michigan. The next round will take place inside a swing state with a potentially big impact in the 2020 election, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.