SALT LAKE CITY — MacKenzie Bezos is expected to get $38 billion when she and her husband Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ divorce settlement goes through, according to CNN.

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos announced their divorce back in January after being married for 25 years.

MacKenzie Bezos will receive 25 percent of the couple’s stock in Amazon, which will leave her with a total of 4 percent stake of the company. That amounts to about $38 billion in purpose.

Timeline: The settlement will likely come through this week since the couple announced back in April that there was a 90-day timeline for the settlement, according to The Associated Press.

Yes, but: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will have an estimated net worth of $118 billion, so MacKenzie Bezos is still a long way from her husband, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos will keep voting control for the company, too.

Flashback: Back in May, MacKenzie Bezos said she will give away half of her fortune to charity, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. She signed the Giving Pledge, “which encourages the world's richest people to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills,” according to CNN.